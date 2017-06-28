Asia falls further behind U.S., Europe in financial oil trading
* Asia's small role in crude futures comes despite huge oil demand
June 28 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd
* Sky Solar announces progress in investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - On June 27, an independent committee of co's board engaged dahui lawyers to investigate conduct of former CEO Weili Su
* Sky Solar Holdings - investigation involves certain transactions and fund transfers which appear to lack proper board and audit committee authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia's small role in crude futures comes despite huge oil demand
* Nevada Zinc announces restructuring of Yukon gold assets and closing of first tranche of financing
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.