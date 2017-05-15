May 15 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd

* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue rose 13.4 percent to $13.8 million

* Sky solar holdings ltd - as of december 31, 2016, 84.5 mw under construction, 172.2 mw of shovel-ready projects, and 1.0 gw of solar parks in pipeline