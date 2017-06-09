June 9 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:

* Says June 19 extraordinary meeting will be immediately adjourned with no business conducted

* Additional new independent director appointed

* Meeting will reconvene on July 28, 2017, with a notice period

* Record date for new EGM will be July 6, 2017​

* Says effective immediately, Qiang Zhan was appointed as an independent director of company