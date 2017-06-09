BRIEF-IGT awarded 7-yr contract with the West Virginia Lottery
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services
June 9 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:
* Says June 19 extraordinary meeting will be immediately adjourned with no business conducted
* Additional new independent director appointed
* Meeting will reconvene on July 28, 2017, with a notice period
* Record date for new EGM will be July 6, 2017
* Says effective immediately, Qiang Zhan was appointed as an independent director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
