June 15 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended
investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on
shareholders meeting
* Sky solar -conduct subject to investigation involved
certain transactions and fund transfers which appear to lack
proper board and audit committee authorizations
* Sky solar holdings ltd says company is evaluating
potential impact of these transactions and fund transfers
* Sky solar holdings - expects to establish committee in
next two to three days to investigate conduct of its former ceo
weili su
* Sky solar -weili su remains as director until earlier of
adoption of ordinary resolution in shareholders meeting to
remove him from director position
