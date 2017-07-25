FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment proposes to recognise impairment of Skycity Darwin's goodwill of A$95 million
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment proposes to recognise impairment of Skycity Darwin's goodwill of A$95 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd :

* Skycity proposes to recognise an impairment of Skycity Darwin's goodwill of A$95 million

* Proposed that non-cash impairment be recognised in Skycity's statutory accounts for 12 months to 30 june 2017

* Proposed non-cash impairment will not impact determination of Skycity's final dividend for fy17

* Proposal to write-off Darwin's goodwill is primarily attributable to increased competitive pressures in gaming machine business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

