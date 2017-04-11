BRIEF-China mining international announces disposal of a subsidiairy
* Henan Sunshine Elegant Jade Real Estate Co, Xinxiang Huilong Real Estate Co to dispose stake in unit for cash of rmb2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Skyfii Ltd
* Skyfii rolls out to premium UK food chain-skf.ax
* Roll out in partnership with Jade Solutions, a market enterprise mobility provider
* Roll out of Skyfii's subscription based 'IO' platform across 320 stores with a premium United Kingdom (UK) based fast-food chain
* Commenced roll out of its subscription based IO software as a service (Saas) platform to a premium fast-food chain, based in United Kingdom
* Initial contract is expected to run for three years with an option to extend for a further three years.
* Qualified advanced stage pipeline has been established under partnership and is expected to generate additional UK contracts in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, June 15 Greece's Lamda Development said it has bought out HSBC Property Investments' stake in the country's biggest shopping centre and plans to list its shopping mall business on the Athens stock exchange.
* SAYS DAVID CALZADA CRIADO TO RESIGN AS CEO, CFO AS OF JUNE 22