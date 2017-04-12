April 12 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc

* Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website

* Unit signed 1-year service agreement to market products on open platform xunqin mall with Shenzhen Weipin Zhiyuan Information Technology Co

* Brands to be marketed are company's Hedetang And Hede Jiachuan Products