March 31 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc

* Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc - files for non timely 10-k

* Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc - Anticipate that will report net revenues decreased from $80.9 million in 2015 to $34.4 million in 2016 - SEC filing

* Skypeople Fruit Juice - Decrease in net revenue 2016 primarily due to decrease in sales for all products, except increase in sales in other fruit-related products

* Skypeople Fruit Juice - anticipate that will report gross profit decreased from $26.1 million in 2015 to $10.0 million in 2016 mainly due to decrease in revenue

* Skypeople Fruit Juice -anticipate will report gross profit decreased from $26.1 million in 2015 to $10.0 million in 2016 mainly due to decrease in revenue

* Skypeople Fruit Juice - anticipate will report loss from operations increased to $236,709 for 2016 from income of $3.8 million in 2015

* Skypeople Fruit Juice - anticipate will report loss from discontinued operations was $4.8 million, $906,597 for fiscal years 2016 and 2015, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: