June 9 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc

* SKYPEOPLE FRUIT JUICE INC SAYS IT HAS CHANGED ITS CORPORATE NAME TO FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC

* SKYPEOPLE FRUIT JUICE ANTICIPATES ITS COMMON STOCK WILL CEASE TRADING UNDER TICKER SYMBOL "SPU" & WILL BEGIN TRADING UNDER TICKER SYMBOL "FTFT" AS OF JUNE 12