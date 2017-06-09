UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc
* SKYPEOPLE FRUIT JUICE INC SAYS IT HAS CHANGED ITS CORPORATE NAME TO FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC
* SKYPEOPLE FRUIT JUICE ANTICIPATES ITS COMMON STOCK WILL CEASE TRADING UNDER TICKER SYMBOL "SPU" & WILL BEGIN TRADING UNDER TICKER SYMBOL "FTFT" AS OF JUNE 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources