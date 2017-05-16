UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.62 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $3.0 million versus $5.4 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.62
* Skypeople Fruit Juice - due to "heavy competition" in concentrated fruit juice business in China, construction work on project in Suizhong County suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources