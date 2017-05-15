May 15 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc

* Skypeople Fruit Juice reschedules first quarter earnings results to May 16, 2017

* Announced it will be delaying filing of its quarterly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Company anticipates to file form 10-Q on Tuesday, May 16, 2017