UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc:
* On March 20, units entered into agreement with Xi'an Taizhan Financial Management Co., Ltd.
* Agreement to jointly establish new co currently named China Agricultural Commodity Trading Market Co. Ltd.
* Pursuant to agreement, total registered capital for China Agricultural Commodity Trading Center will be about $7.35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources