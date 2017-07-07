July 7 Skywest Inc
* Skywest, Inc. reports combined June 2017 traffic for
Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines
* Says reported 159,214 block hours in June 2017, compared
to 168,060 block hours in June 2016
* Skywest Inc - Skywest generated 2.84 billion available
seat miles (ASMS) for June 2017, compared to 2.95 billion ASMS
for June 2016, or a 3.9% decrease
* Skywest Inc - June load factor 83.0% versus 84.5%
* Says June revenue passenger miles 2.36 billion versus 2.5
billion
