US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Skywest Inc
* Skywest, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 profit
* Q1 revenue $765 million versus $762 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Skywest - net income for Q1 2017 included $3 million income tax benefit related to accounting rule changes around equity compensation adopted Jan 1, 2017,
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $745.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet

* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture