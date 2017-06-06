June 6 Skywest Inc

* Skywest, Inc. Reports combined may 2017 traffic for skywest airlines and expressjet airlines

* Skywest Inc - reported 155,758 block hours in may 2017, compared to 164,955 block hours in may 2016

* Skywest Inc - skywest had 93,736 departures in may 2017 compared to 98,927 in may 2016, a decrease of 5,191, or 5.2%

* Skywest Inc - skywest generated 2.78 billion available seat miles (asms) for may 2017, compared to 2.93 billion asms for may 2016, or a 5.0% decrease

* Skywest- ‍in may 2017, skywest's dual class aircraft represented about 50% of skywest's total block hour production for month versus about 43% for may 2016​

* May 2017 load factor 81.4 percent versus 83.6 percent year ago

* Skywest inc - may load factor fell 2.2% to 81.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: