July 20 (Reuters) - Skyworks Solutions Inc

* Skyworks exceeds Q3 fy17 expectations

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.57

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.32

* Q3 revenue $900.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $890.5 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 17 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Skyworks Solutions Inc - ‍increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.32 per share​