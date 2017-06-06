June 6 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd

* Investment By Tencent's Affiliate In Shenzhen Coocaa Network Technology Company Limited

* Tencent's affliliate invested rmb300 million in Coocaa, in return for 7.7142% shareholding in coocaa

* An affiliate of tencent enters agreements with Shenzhen Coocaa Network Technology Co, Shenzhen Chuangwei-Rgb Electronics Co and others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)