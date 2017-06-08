June 8 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd

* Ggroup's total TV sales volume recorded a growth of 9% and 0% year-on-year in May 2017 and in April to May 2017, respectively​

* Group's TV sales volume in China market recorded decline of 9% and 9% year-on-year in May 2017 and in April to May 2017, respectively