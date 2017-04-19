BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 SL Green Realty Corp:
* Sl Green Realty Corp. Reports first quarter 2017 eps of $0.11 per share; and ffo of $1.57 per share
* Q1 FFO per share $1.57
* SL Green Realty Corp - combined same-store cash noi increased 2.0 pct for Q1
* SL Green Realty Corp - for quarter, consolidated property same-store cash noi increased by 1.1 pct to $161.2 million
* SL Green Realty - for quarter, unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash noi increased by 7.2 pct to $28.9 million in 2017 versus same period in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $283.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg