April 19 SL Green Realty Corp:

* Sl Green Realty Corp. Reports first quarter 2017 eps of $0.11 per share; and ffo of $1.57 per share

* SL Green Realty Corp - combined same-store cash noi increased 2.0 pct for Q1

* SL Green Realty Corp - for quarter, consolidated property same-store cash noi increased by 1.1 pct to $161.2 million

* SL Green Realty - for quarter, unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash noi increased by 7.2 pct to $28.9 million in 2017 versus same period in 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $283.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S