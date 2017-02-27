PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 27 Slate Office Reit:
* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018
* Slate Office REIT- intends to fund purchases of units under its normal course issuer bid out of general funds of REIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)