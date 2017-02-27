Feb 27 Slate Office Reit:

* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018

* Slate Office REIT- intends to fund purchases of units under its normal course issuer bid out of general funds of REIT