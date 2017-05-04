BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA sells its whole stake in Tubacex at 3.25 eur/shr - Fidentiis
June 19 Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA:
May 3 Slate Retail REIT
* Slate Retail REIT reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit
* Qtrly FFO per diluted weighted average units $ 0.32
* Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, June 19 Nigerian stocks rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday, lifted by gains in cement and banking shares extending a rally which started last month, traders said.
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received