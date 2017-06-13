BRIEF-Sitronix Technology says 2016 dividend record date is July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
June 14 Slater & Gordon Ltd:
* Commencement of claim against Watchstone
* Confirms that Slater And Gordon (UK) 1 Ltd filed and served a claim on Watchstone Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 25
June 22 Open Fiber CEO Tommaso Pompei tells a parliamentary hearing: