UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc
* SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 13.7% TO $135.4 MILLION FROM $119.1 MILLION IN Q4 2015
* QTRLY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 9.6%
* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.31
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.30
* SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC - INTEND TO ADD EIGHT TO 12 NEW STORES IN BOTH EXISTING AND NEW MARKETS IN THIS FISCAL YEAR
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.29, REVENUE VIEW C$133.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC - PLAN ON IDENTIFYING 20 TO 30 STORES TO UPDATE TO "NEW ENHANCED DESIGN, SUPPORTING OUR ACCESSORY CATEGORY" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources