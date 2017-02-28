Feb 28 Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc

* SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 13.7% TO $135.4 MILLION FROM $119.1 MILLION IN Q4 2015

* QTRLY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 9.6%

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.31

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.30

* SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC - INTEND TO ADD EIGHT TO 12 NEW STORES IN BOTH EXISTING AND NEW MARKETS IN THIS FISCAL YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.29, REVENUE VIEW C$133.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC - PLAN ON IDENTIFYING 20 TO 30 STORES TO UPDATE TO "NEW ENHANCED DESIGN, SUPPORTING OUR ACCESSORY CATEGORY"