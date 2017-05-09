UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc
* Sleep Country Canada reports strong first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.29
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q1 revenue rose 15.8 percent to C$124.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly dividend increased by 10% to $0.165 per share
* Q1 same store sales rose 11.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources