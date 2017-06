May 9 SLIGRO FOOD GROUP NV:

* SLIGRO FOOD GROUP AND HEINEKEN NETHERLANDS MOVE TOWARDS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* SLIGRO FOOD GROUP AND HEINEKEN NETHERLANDS EXPECT TO REACH AGREEMENT ABOUT A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR BEER AND CIDER LOGISTICS IN THE NETHERLANDS

* SLIGRO FOOD GROUP AND HEINEKEN NETHERLANDS EXPECT TO REACH AGREEMENT ABOUT SALE OF OTHER PARTS OF THE HEINEKEN BEVERAGES WHOLESALER TO SLIGRO FOOD GROUP.

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO MAKE ANY FURTHER STATEMENTS ABOUT THE PURCHASE PRICE AND THE VALUE OF THE CONTRACTS

* SLIGRO WILL CARRY OUT HEINEKEN’S LOGISTICS OPERATIONS FOR THE DUTCH HOSPITALITY SECTOR

* TRANSACTION WILL BOOST SLIGRO’S WHOLESALE SALES BY APPROXIMATELY EUR 150 MILLION ($163.9 MILLION) Source text: bit.ly/2pYOZ6z Further company coverage:,, ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)