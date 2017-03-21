RPT-Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
March 21 Sm Energy Co:
* SM Energy co files for potential common stock offering of up to 13.4 million - sec filing
* SM Energy - selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 13.4 million shares of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047