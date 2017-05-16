BRIEF-U.S. Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
May 16 SM Energy Co
* SM Energy announces update on divestiture process
* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets
* SM Energy Co - positively revised production guidance for year to add 1.3 mmboe, which is applied to second half of year
* SM Energy Co says postponed sale divide county assets as valuations in sales process did not reach threshold to meaningfully reduce co's leverage
* SM Energy Co - operating margin expected to increase 80 percent from Q4 2016 - 2019, production growth expected within cash flow in 2019
* SM Energy Co - on track with 2017 financial strategy
* SM Energy-3-year plan prefunded by cash flow,divestiture, additional cash flows from retention of divide county assets reduce 2017-2018 expected outspend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson has joined Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's board, a move that comes at a time when the embattled Canadian drugmaker is restructuring itself to repay debt.