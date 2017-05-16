May 16 SM Energy Co

* SM Energy announces update on divestiture process

* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets

* SM Energy Co - positively revised production guidance for year to add 1.3 mmboe, which is applied to second half of year

* SM Energy Co says postponed sale divide county assets as valuations in sales process did not reach threshold to meaningfully reduce co's leverage

* SM Energy Co - operating margin expected to increase 80 percent from Q4 2016 - 2019, production growth expected within cash flow in 2019

* SM Energy Co - on track with 2017 financial strategy

* SM Energy-3-year plan prefunded by cash flow,divestiture, additional cash flows from retention of divide county assets reduce 2017-2018 expected outspend