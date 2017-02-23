Feb 22 Sm Energy Co

* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.31

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditure $875 million

* Sees 2017 production of 40-43 MMBOE, with oil about 29 pct of quarterly commodity mix through year

* Says enter 2017 with revolving line of credit undrawn plus expected proceeds from announced divestitures

* Sees Q1 of 2017 production of approximately 11.0-11.4 MMBOE