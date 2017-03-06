UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
March 6 SM Energy Co:
* SM Energy-on March 4,co,Venado entered into amendment to purchase agreement that extended closing date specified in purchase agreement to March 15,2017 Source text - bit.ly/2lSmVNF Further company coverage:
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold