May 31 SMA Solar Technology AG :

* SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG AND MVV ENERGIE AG PARTNER ON DIRECT MARKETING OF SOLAR POWER

* ‍AIM IS TO WORK TOGETHER TO DEVELOP A SOLUTION THAT ENABLES INSTALLERS AND OPERATORS OF PV SYSTEMS WITH AN OUTPUT OF MORE THAN 100 KWP TO INTEGRATE THESE SYSTEMS DIRECTLY INTO ENERGY TRADING SIMPLY AND COST-EFFECTIVELY IMMEDIATELY UPON COMMISSIONING​

* ‍JOINT SOLUTION WILL BE LAUNCHED AT BEGINNING OF NEXT YEAR​