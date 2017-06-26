BRIEF-Nine Entertainment Co announces impact of changes to licence fees
* FY17 reported group EBITDA is now expected to be between $200m and $210m
June 26 Smart-Core Holdings Ltd:
* Smart-Core Cloud Ltd entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Hanhua Micro-Credit. Co
* Says deal is in relation to provision of financing services and value-added financial services to group's customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY17 reported group EBITDA is now expected to be between $200m and $210m
* Advises that company has no financial exposure to Ten Network Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting