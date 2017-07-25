BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

July 25 (Reuters) - Smart & Final Stores Inc:

* Smart & Final Stores, Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 sales $1.078 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smart & Final Stores Inc qtrly ‍comparable store sales increase of 1.3 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc sees ‍full year net sales growth 5.5 pct - 6.0 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - company is maintaining its previously issued guidance framework for full year ending december 31, 2017

* Smart & Final Stores Inc sees ‍full year comparable store sales growth 1.0 pct - 1.5 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - sees fy‍ capital expenditures $120 - $130 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S