FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Smart & Final Stores Inc:

* Smart & Final Stores, Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 sales $1.078 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smart & Final Stores Inc qtrly ‍comparable store sales increase of 1.3 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc sees ‍full year net sales growth 5.5 pct - 6.0 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - company is maintaining its previously issued guidance framework for full year ending december 31, 2017

* Smart & Final Stores Inc sees ‍full year comparable store sales growth 1.0 pct - 1.5 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - sees fy‍ capital expenditures $120 - $130 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.