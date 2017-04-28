BRIEF-Athenex Inc shares open at $12 vs IPO price of $11/share
* Athenex Inc shares open at $12.00 in debut on The NASDAQ versus IPO price of $11.00 per share
April 28 Smart Global Holdings Inc
* Files for IPO of up to $50 million - SEC filing
* Smart Global Holdings Inc says it has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SGH”
* Smart Global Holdings Inc - Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, and Stifel are underwriters to the IPO Source: (bit.ly/2pdvbf7)
* Announces pricing of underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares
* Announces pricing of underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares

* Says initial public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $11.00per share