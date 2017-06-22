WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Smart Global Holdings Inc
* Smart Global Holdings, Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 sales $207 million versus i/b/e/s view $202.9 million
* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62 to $0.66
* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.07
* Sees q4 2017 sales $205 million to $215 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $211.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.