BRIEF-JD.com 2017 anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 bln in transaction volume for first 18 days
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale
May 8 Smart Information Technology Global :
* Says it raised 2 billion won in private placement of 689,655 shares of the company
JAKARTA, June 19 Facebook Inc has received an in-principle approval to set up a domestic unit in Indonesia, said a senior government source from the Southeast Asian nation, home to the social networking giant's fourth-largest user base.