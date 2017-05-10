May 10 Smart REIT

* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter results for 2017

* Smart REIT - Qtrly FFO excluding adjustments per unit, $0.54 per unit

* Smart REIT - Qtrly same properties NOI increased by $1.3 million or 1.1% compared to same quarter last year

