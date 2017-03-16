UPDATE 1-Short-sellers lose as Amazon acquires Whole Foods
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
March 16 Smart Sand Inc
* Smart Sand Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $29.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.7 million
* Smart Sand Inc - company estimates that capital expenditures will be approximately $55 million in 2017
* Smart Sand - "market demand for raw frac sand has started out strong in 2017, especially for finer mesh grades, and we expect this trend to continue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)