May 17Smartvalue Co Ltd

* Says it completes repurchase of 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3

* Shares repurchased at the price of 178.1 million yen in total, on May 17

* Says share repurchase plan was announced on May 16

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IVIgzm

