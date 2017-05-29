May 29Smartvalue Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 45,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 5 and June 7

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rB6FKe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)