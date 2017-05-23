BRIEF-ETREND Hightech to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
May 23 sMedio Inc :
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned unit vLog Corp on July 1, which is mainly engaged in provision of IoT service and development & sale of IoT products
* Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AaZJBM
ANKARA, June 22 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tensions related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on Thursday.
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.