April 6 Smi Holdings Group Ltd

* Kong Dalu was appointed as an executive director of company with effective from 6 april 2017

* Yang Rongbing, currently an executive director, is redesignated as CEO

* Cheng Chi Chung, currently an executive director and chief executive officer of company, is redesignated as chairman of board

* Allan Yap has been appointed as honorary chairman of company