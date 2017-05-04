May 4 Smi Holdings Group Ltd:

* SMI holdings and SMI culture & travel recently have reopened negotiations in relation to possible acquisition

* SMI Holdings will acquire sale shares at a consideration of RMB150 million

* Entered into MOU to negotiate & enter into formal agreement on possible acquisition of shares held by vendor in Ticketchina Holdings Ltd

* consideration of RMB 150 million, RMB100 million to be settled by issue of convertible bonds by smi culture & travel, and remaining rmb50 million to be settled by cash