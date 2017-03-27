Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
March 27 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:
* Revenue was US$2,914.2 million in 2016, compared to US$2,236.4 million in 2015
* FY net profit $376.6 million versus $253.4 million year ago
* Target a 20% compound annual revenue growth from 2016 to 2019
* Board did not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended december 31, 2016
* Capacity target by 2017 year-end is 450,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month, representing a growth of 11%
* "For 2017, we expect that 28nm will be one of primary contributors to growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
June 15 Oregon on Thursday became the first U.S. state to allow residents to identify as neither male nor female on state driver's licenses, a decision that transgender advocates called a victory for civil rights.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement with an update on transaction with print future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: