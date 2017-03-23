BRIEF-Arrow Electronics announces early results
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
March 23 Smit Holdings Ltd-
* Appointment of Shuai Hongyu and Loong, Manfred Man-Tsun as executive directors Source text (bit.ly/2nGMQf5) Further company coverage:
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: