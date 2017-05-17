BRIEF-Intelsat announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 17 Smith Micro Software Inc
* SMITH MICRO ANNOUNCES $2.2 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE INC - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH INVESTORS TO PURCHASE AGGREGATE OF ABOUT 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $1.05 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
NEW YORK, June 19 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged transit officials on Monday to discount fares for some Long Island commuters because of disruptions planned during Amtrak's summer repair program at Pennsylvania Station, the busiest U.S. train hub.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday, supported by shares of miners and planemaker Embraer SA, though lingering concerns that a political crisis could delay structural reforms kept a lid on gains. Shares of miner Vale SA added the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, tracking iron ore futures higher. Embraer SA was the biggest gainer on the Bovespa as traders bet on fresh orders for the jetmaker at the start of the P