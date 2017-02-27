BRIEF-Jianguang Wu resigns as director of JMU's board
* JMU Ltd - Jianguang Wu has resigned as a director of company's board of directors
Feb 27 SMS Management & Technology Ltd
* Enters into scheme implementation agreement with dws ltd
* DWS will acquire 100 percent of issued share capital of sms for consideration implies an enterprise value of $124 million Source (bit.ly/2lKvMl3) Further company coverage:
* Says its unit plans to invest up to 1.1 billion yuan ($161.46 million) in industrial park project
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)