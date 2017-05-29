BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
May 29 Dws Ltd
* receipt of non-binding expression of interest from ASG Group
* received unsolicited, non-binding, confidential, indicative, incomplete and conditional expression of interest from asg group limited
* deal to potentially acquire 100% of shares in SMS for $1.80 in cash per share.
* board continues to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of DWS scheme in absence of a superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Intel Corp said on Wednesday it would become a major sponsor of the International Olympic Committee, making the chipmaker the latest technology company to put marketing dollars behind the global sporting event.