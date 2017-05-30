May 30 SNAIGE AB:

* SAYS UNCONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED Q1 SALES OF COMPANY EXCEEDED EUR 7 MILLION AND WERE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q1 EBITDA OF EUR 452 THOUSAND WHICH IS 3 PERCENT HIGHER THAN DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR