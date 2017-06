May 15 SNAITECH SPA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 227.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 220.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN APRIL, SNAITECH COLLECTED EURO 913 MILLION OF WAGERS, UP BY 2% COMPARED TO EURO 895 MILLION WAGERS COLLECTED LAST APRIL 2016

* SEES AVERAGE GROWTH OF WAGERS ABOVE 4% IN THE NEXT 3-YEAR PERIOD 2017-2019

* APPROVES BUSINESS PLAN FOR THE PERIOD 2017-2019, OBJECTIVE OF THE BUSINESS PLAN IS BREAK-EVEN ON NET PROFIT WITHIN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)