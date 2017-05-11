May 11 Snap Inc:
* Snap Inc - in March 2017, acquired all outstanding shares
of a company that operates cloud-hosted platform for building
content online for $20.1 million
* Snap Inc - purchase consideration included $18.2 million
in cash, $1.9 million recorded in other liabilities on
consolidated balance sheet
* Snap Inc - provided for $20 million in form of RSUS to
certain continuing employees of acquired company in exchange for
future service
* Snap Inc - intend to hire "significant number" of
engineering and sales personnel in Venice, California and
surrounding areas
